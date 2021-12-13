Colombia: Commons Party Presents 21 Candidates For Senators

On Sunday, Colombia’s Commons Party (PC) presented 21 candidates for senators to contest in the 2022 elections. Whatever the results of the vote, the 2016 Peace agreement signed between the Colombian State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) secures this party 10 seats in the Senate.
"Our list of candidates has gender parity and is representative since it comprises politicians from 20 departments of the country," PC President and former guerrilla fighter Rodrigo Londoño stated.
The list comprises politicians with experiences in the public office, such as Carlos Lozada, Pablo Catatumbo, and Sandra Ramirez, who is the widow of FARC founder Manuel Marulanda. It also includes militants who have just begun their political career such as economist Imelda Daza.
"We are aware of the historical responsibility that weighs on our candidates. Be certain we will rise the banners of the heroic struggle with pride, honor, and dignity," Lozada stated.
PC militants pledged to fight unequal distribution of land to reduce poverty and protect former guerrillas who signed the 2016 Peace Agreement since 292 of them have been murdered ever since.
"We must work to ensure a true rule of law and social equity in our country. Only this way, the Peace Accord will be fully accomplished," highlighted Londoño, who is likely to run for President.
In the 2018 elections, the Commons Party participated won 50,000 votes for the Senate and 30,000 ballots for the Lower House.