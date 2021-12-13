Colombia: Commons Party Presents 21 Candidates For Senators

"Our candidate list has gender parity and is representative since it comprises politicians from 20 national departments," Commons Party President Londoño said.

On Sunday, Colombia’s Commons Party (PC) presented 21 candidates for senators to contest in the 2022 elections. Whatever the results of the vote, the 2016 Peace agreement signed between the Colombian State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) secures this party 10 seats in the Senate.

"Our list of candidates has gender parity and is representative since it comprises politicians from 20 departments of the country," PC President and former guerrilla fighter Rodrigo Londoño stated.

The list comprises politicians with experiences in the public office, such as Carlos Lozada, Pablo Catatumbo, and Sandra Ramirez, who is the widow of FARC founder Manuel Marulanda. It also includes militants who have just begun their political career such as economist Imelda Daza.

"We are aware of the historical responsibility that weighs on our candidates. Be certain we will rise the banners of the heroic struggle with pride, honor, and dignity," Lozada stated.

#OtD 6 Dec 1928 the banana massacre took place in Ciénaga, Colombia, when soldiers killed up to 2,000 striking workers of the United Fruit Co and their wives and children who were fighting for a day off per week and pay in money rather than coupons. pic.twitter.com/j65EzXmgvY — Working Class History (@wrkclasshistory) December 6, 2021