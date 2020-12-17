Colombia Approves Gender Parity in Electoral Lists

The Senate passed a bill that increases the representation of women in nominations for public office from 30 percent to 50 percent.

Colombia's Senate on Wednesday passed a bill set to reform the Electoral Code in order to promote gender parity in public office.

The Senate approved an article that orders parties to present candidates' lists made up of 50 percent women and 50 percent men.

Besides allowing the use of manual and mixed electronic votes in 2023, the reform extends the election day until 5:00 p.m and allows the early vote in case of Colombians living abroad.

The appointment of election boards will no longer be requested from parties, but it will be formed taking into account the electoral census.

In 2011, the Quota Law ensured 30 percent of women's representation on the lists for elected public positions. However, the quota has never been reached. Currently, for example, women do not surpass 21 percent of the seats at the Parliament.

Articles were included for the regulation of electoral propaganda and the inclusion of LGBT representatives in the candidacies.

The President's prerogatives to reform the Electoral Registry and the National Electoral Council (CEN) were eliminated, while foreigners residing in Colombia were still allowed to vote in municipal elections.