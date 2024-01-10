2023 Marks Warmest Year on Record: Copernicus Report

From June onward, each month in 2023 experienced higher temperatures than any corresponding period in recorded history.

On Tuesday, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) published a report showing that 2023 has been recognized as the warmest year since 1850.

The global temperature averaged 14.98 degrees Celsius last year, up by 0.17 degree Celsius from 2016, which was the previous warmest year on record, according to the 2023 Global Climate Highlights report.

From June onward, each month in 2023 experienced higher temperatures than any corresponding period in recorded history, with July and August standing out as the warmest months on record.

For the first time, each day through the past year was at least one degree Celsius above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial level for that time of year.

Air conditioning units are being purchased at a rate of 10 per second to cope with rising heat, a trend projected to continue until 2050. However, this practice is exacerbating the issue of global warming and is not sustainable in the long run. Passive cooling is essential. pic.twitter.com/648ezfm7n4 — Peter Dynes (@PGDynes) January 9, 2024

"Temperatures during 2023 likely exceed those of any period in at least the last 100,000 years," C3S Deputy Director Samantha Burgess said, adding that 2023 as an exceptional year "with climate records tumbling like dominoes."

A critical driver of the unusual air temperatures throughout 2023 was the unprecedentedly high sea surface temperatures (SSTs).

"Global-average SSTs rose sharply in March, with a slight dip in April and May, but continued to rise throughout the boreal summer months to reach the highest value of 21.02 degrees Celsius on Aug. 23 and 24," the C3S report said.

Global heat records were smashed in 2023.



To limit global warming, we need to drastically reduce emissions by 2030. This requires determined progress.



The government must commit to stopping all new coal and gas and support communities to transition.



Graphic via ESA pic.twitter.com/06IhpSQ6hy — Zoe Daniel MP (she/her) (@zdaniel) January 10, 2024

The primary long-term factor contributing to elevated ocean temperatures is the continuing increase in concentrations of greenhouse gases but an additional contributing factor in 2023 was the El Nino Southern Oscillation.

Atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide and methane continued to rise, reaching record levels in 2023 at 419 ppm and 1902 ppb, respectively.

The rise in temperatures has resulted in extreme events worldwide, including heatwaves, floods, droughts and wildfires. Notably, it has also impacted sea ice in both the Arctic and the Antarctic, according to the report.