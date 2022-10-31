Climate Activist Protests From Roof of the Pantheon in Paris

"Young people take risks to challenge those who do not want to see the current collapse and choose climate inaction," said Marine Tondelier.

On Monday, a Last Renovation activist climbed to the roof of the Pantheon in Paris, hoisted the French flag halfway up, and held on to it to protest President Emmanuel Macron and his inaction against global warming.

“This powerful symbol was chosen to underscore the gravity of the danger facing the French population at a time when the government is not taking significant action to stop global warming,” Dernière Rénovation tweeted.

“I am an ordinary citizen. I love my country and I can no longer bear to see its population and its landscapes sacrificed by a lying and criminal government,” said the climate activist, whose action was immediately applauded by other progressive leaders.

“I support this new action of peaceful civil disobedience. It is more than urgent to act for the climate!,” stated Jeremie Crepel, the secretary of Europe Ecology–The Greens (EELV).

“Our youth are urging the country to take climate action. We may not share their methods, but we must hear the call. What is at stake is their future and our country's future," EELV lawmaker Julien Bayou said.



EN DIRECT - Dernière Rénovation met en berne le drapeau français situé sur le toit du Panthéon



Sasha, 24 ans, citoyen soutenant #DerniereRenovation, a mis le drapeau ���� en berne sur le toit du Panthéon et s’est accroché à son mât.#a22network #resistancecivile #pantheon pic.twitter.com/eDu6iBrww4 — Dernière Rénovation (@derniere_renov) October 31, 2022

The tweet reads, "Sasha, a 24-year-old Latest Renovation activist, lowered the French flag to half-staff on the Pantheon's roof and held on to its flagpole."

"Young people take risks to challenge those who do not want to see the current collapse and choose climate inaction... What is at stake is the Earth's habitability by 2050," said Marine Tondelier, the regional councilor of Hauts de France.

On Oct. 28, activists from the Last Renovation, which is a civil disobedience organization, blocked the A6a highway to demand that the Macron administration adopt an ambitious plan for the thermal renovation of buildings by 2040. This policy measure would represent a first step towards a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

On the night of that same day, a young man interrupted a performance of The Magic Flute at the Opera Bastille in Paris, holding himself by the neck with a bicycle lock to a ladder.