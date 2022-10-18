French Workers Go on Strike for Better Wages

CGT Secretary Philippe Martinez pointed out that accelerating inflation is destroying the purchasing power of all citizens.

On Tuesday, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) called for a strike across France to demand an increase in the minimum wage from 1,679 to 2,000 euros per month.

"The number one priority of the French is salary increases," CGT Secretary Philippe Martinez said, emphasizing that accelerating inflation is destroying the purchasing power of all citizens.

Over 200 French cities have registered events in the current national strike, which is a continuation of the strike that began on Sept. 29 and has been prolonged with sectoral stoppages. Among these are the strikes in French refineries.

Since the administration of President Emmanuel Macron has not responded to citizen demands, the strike could be prolonged and spread to the oil and railway companies.

The tweet reads, "Interprofessional mobilization day for wage increases and defense of the right to strike in Bordeaux."

"When discussion is not enough, you have to go one step further," Martinez said, complaining of timid positions on salary increases of Macron's cabinet members.

On Tuesday, for example, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called on employers to "raise wages where possible" because "there is a wage problem" in France.

Local media reported that today's strike day achieved the paralysis of public transport and regional trains. In the Parisian metro, however, the situation was almost normal.

For about two weeks, stoppages at refineries and fuel depots have kept about 30 percent of French gas stations without supplies of at least one type of fuel.