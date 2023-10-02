Church Roof Collapse Leaves 10 Mexicans Dead in Madero City

The causes of the accident, which led to the structural failure of the building during a community mass for a baptism, are still unknown.

On Monday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) expressed his sorrow over the collapse of a church roof in Madero City, in the state of Tamaulipas, which resulted in the loss of 10 lives and injuries to 60 others.

"We send our condolences to the families of the 10 individuals who lost their lives due to the church roof collapsing in Ciudad Madero," he said, adding that there has been a great outpouring of solidarity from the citizens.

On Sunday, the roof of a church collapsed, resulting in the current toll of 10 fatalities and 60 injuries. Local authorities report that 23 of the injured remain hospitalized, with two of them in critical condition.

The causes of the accident, which led to the structural failure of the building during a community mass for a baptism, are still unknown, though preliminary assessments suggest a structural issue.

El techo de una iglesia en Ciudad Madero, México, se derrumbó el 1 de octubre. Algunos medios reportan que el desastre se produjo mientras se celebraba un bautizo en su interior. pic.twitter.com/reOPNP5Drv — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) October 2, 2023

The text reads, "The roof of a church in Ciudad Madero, Mexico, collapsed on October 1. Some media reports that the disaster occurred while a baptism was being celebrated inside."

The accident occurred around 3:30 PM local time, with families of all ages present at the scene. The incident happened so suddenly that there was no time to evacuate the area.

Furthermore, the Tamaulipas government has reported that rescue efforts are ongoing with personnel from the Urban Search and Rescue Team of the Navy Secretariat.

Father Angel Vargas, who was officiating the mass at the time of the collapse, informed local media that there were between 80 and 100 people inside the church, leading to concerns that the death toll may exceed the current official count.