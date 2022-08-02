Chinese Defense Ministry Makes Remarks on Nancy Pelosi's Visit

Chinese military and civilian officials have highlighted that her visit is a "wrong move" that maliciously provokes a crisis with global implications.

On Tuesday, Chinese National Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian released a statement in response to the visit to China's Taiwan region by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. The following is the full text of the remarks:

On Aug. 2, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region. The Chinese side strongly condemns and firmly opposes this visit.

Despite the Chinese side's repeated warnings of the serious consequences this visit would cause, Pelosi insisted on making the wrong move, maliciously provoking and creating the crisis, which seriously violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, seriously eroded the political foundation of the China-U.S. relations, and seriously undermined China-U.S. state-to-state and military-to-military relations.

This act of the U.S. side has sent a seriously wrong signal to the separatists for "Taiwan independence" and further escalated tensions across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities have solicited foreign support, colluded with external forces to stir up troubles and been bent on inviting Pelosi to visit Taiwan. Such acts are very dangerous and will inevitably lead to serious consequences.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will take a series of targeted military operations in response to resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and resolutely thwart the interference by external forces and the separatist schemes for "Taiwan independence."