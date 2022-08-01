Chinese Army Not to Sit Idly by if Pelosi Visits Taiwan: Zhao

"A visit to Taiwan by her would constitute a gross interference in China's internal affairs," the Chinese diplomat warned.

On Monday, China once again warned the United States that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) will not sit idly by if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.

China has repeatedly stated to the United States its grave concern over the issue and the solemn position of resolutely opposing Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, and stressed the severe consequences if Pelosi visits Taiwan, said Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the warning at a daily news briefing.

"The will of the people cannot be defied, and those who play with fire will perish by it... It is believed the U.S. side is fully aware of China's strong and clear message," Zhao said, adding that China is closely following the itinerary of Pelosi.

"A visit to Taiwan by her would constitute a gross interference in China's internal affairs, seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, wantonly trample on the one-China principle, greatly threaten peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, severely undermine China-U.S. relations, and lead to a very serious situation and grave consequences."

Nancy Pelosi's Reckless Trip to Taiwan: A Decision That Could Get Us All Killed https://t.co/CbVRUHTF1x via @Robert_Scheer — david johnson (@millriv) August 1, 2022

China once again warns the U.S. side that China is on high alert, the PLA will never sit idly by, and will surely take resolute and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhao said.

The United States should strictly abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations in the three China-U.S. joint communiques, honor U.S. President Joe Biden's commitment that the U.S. does not support "Taiwan independence," and not arrange for Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Similar warnings were issued last week by Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, who urged certain Japanese politicians to learn lessons from history and exercise caution in their words and deeds on the Taiwan question.