Xi Jinping Calls to Work for a Modern Socialist Country

Xi Jinping affirmed that the opening up of the economy has made China the first trading partner of about 140 nations around the world.

At the first session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Congress, President Xi Jinping on Sunday urged a united struggle to build a modern socialist country in all aspects.

The Chinese leader stressed that the main task of the Chinese communists will be to unite the population around the construction of a country based on the conception of a socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Among the advances since the previous Congress, he emphasized that the country provided the population with better living conditions and won the battle against poverty, an event he described as historic and which points to the need to continue developing the rural sector and agri-food production.

During his speech, Xi Jinping referred to the take-off of economic activity, which has led the nation to second place globally, with an 18 percent share in the world's gross domestic product (GDP), while occupying first place in grain production and foreign exchange reserves.

He pointed out that a more dynamic and far-reaching economic opening strategy has been implemented, which has placed China as the first trading partner of around 140 nations around the world.

Xi Jinping valued as positive the confrontation of internal corruption and the constant promotion among the militants and the people of a thinking opposed to privileges.

He also stressed that the economic reforms have been implemented under the criterion that the people are the masters of the country, the main subject in socialism with Chinese characteristics and an essential actor in the deepening of democracy.

He also highlighted the country's world leadership in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and in world governance, with its voice in favor of the people, diplomacy and multilateralism, to the detriment of the positions of force and the hegemonic conceptions of a group of nations.

He thanked the members of the Party, the people, people's organizations and compatriots in the special administrative areas for their support for China's modernization.

During the 20th Congress, the Central Committee, the Standing Committee, the Politburo and the General Secretary of the CPC will be elected. At the beginning of the plenary session, tribute was paid to Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Shu Enlai and other Chinese revolutionaries.