China's Cargo Craft Docks with Space Station Core Module

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced that cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-3, carrying supplies for the upcoming Shenzhou-13 crewed mission, successfully docked with the space station core module Tianhe on Monday.

The Tianzhou-3 mission is the second flight of China's space station cargo transportation system, composed of the Tianzhou spacecraft and the Long March-7 rockets. The mission is key to connecting the preceding verification of key technologies and the following in-orbit construction.

Tianzhou-3 carries nearly 6 tonnes of goods and materials, including living supplies for the astronauts, one extravehicular space suit for back-up, supplies for extravehicular activities, space station platform materials, payloads and propellants. The cargo can ensure sufficient food and drinking water for three astronauts to remain in orbit for six months.

While Tianzhou-2 had two tonnes of propellant on board, Tianzhou-3 cancelled four propellant storage tanks and carried only 750 kg of propellant to deliver more supplies for the Shenzhou-13 crew.

Tianzhou-3 carries gas cylinders whose internal pressure can reach 300 times atmospheric pressure. These types of tanks can supply astronauts for long periods. Meanwhile, the cargo freighter also carries water bags made of light and soft materials. Most goods carried by Tianzhou-3 were loaded in standard packages, which have good mechanical bearing properties and are also antibacterial, mold proof, flame proof and have no harmful gas volatilization.

Following the Tianzhou-3 mission, the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship will be launched to dock with the core module Tianhe, and three astronauts will then begin their six-month stay in orbit. China plans to complete the verification of key technologies and the in-orbit construction of the space station through multiple launches within two years.

Five launch missions are planned for this year, namely the launch of the Tianhe core module, Tianzhou-2 cargo ship, Shenzhou-12 crewed mission, Tianzhou-3 cargo ship and the upcoming Shenzhou-13 crewed mission. Six more missions will come in 2022, including the launch of the Wentian and Mengtian lab modules, two cargo spacecraft and two crewed spaceships, to complete the construction of the space station.