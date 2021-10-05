China, US Representatives To Hold Bilateral Meeting in Zurich

"Instead of being weakened by three years of U.S.-trade war, China's economy has taken a step forward in comparison with the scale of the United States," China stated.

On Tuesday, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet China's Foreign Affairs Minister Yang Jiechi in Zurich this week to follow up on the telephone conversation between U.S. President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping held on Sept. 9.

This meeting is aimed at negotiating a possible virtual summit between Biden and Xi, who have not met since the former came to power in January. "We will continue to try to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China," the White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne stated.

While Biden may have criticized the former President Trump administration's aggressive approach to China, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday assured that President Joe Biden would not immediately lift tariffs on Chinese goods to counter China's growing influence.

Although this outlet assured that China was willing to build mutually beneficial trade with the United States, it stressed that Xi would not make concessions on principles in this effort.

During a phone called held with Yang in June, Blinken stressed the need for cooperation and transparency over the origins of COVID-19, which some people in the United States previously claimed that escaped from a Wuhan laboratory.

On Sept. 9, Biden and Xi also discussed the need to ensure that economic competition between their countries does not veer into conflict. Among their pledges was that officials would increase communication.