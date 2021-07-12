Latin America Rejects US Destabilization Attempts in Cuba

The Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front denounced that the "SOS Cuba" is just another manipulation campaign promoted by counterrevolutionary groups.

On Sunday, Latin America’s social organizations, political figures, and intellectuals expressed their support for the Cuban people and government in response to the U.S.-backed destabilizing protests on the Island.

“We urge unity in defense of the Revolution. Cuba is dignity”, Colombia's Commons Party president Rodrigo Londoño said, stressing that his organization defends the sovereignty of the Cuban people and the humanistic principles of their political project.

From El Salvador, the Farabundo Marti Front for National Liberation (FMLN) denounced that the so-called "SOS Cuba" is a manipulation campaign promoted by counterrevolutionary groups, which seek to impose a narrative alien to the country’s reality.

Argentine political scientist Atilio Boron pointed out that the recrudescence of the U.S. blockade under Donald Trump’s administration (2017-2021) impeded imports of food, medicines, and medical supplies amid the pandemic.

“The U.S. wants to provoke a social outbreak to overthrow the Revolutionary government. Another crime against humanity. Maximum alert,” he stated and added that the Island is not alone.

The US has had no problem starving #Cuba w/a decades-long embargo that the entire world (minus Israel) condemns. If we care about Cubans, lift the embargo. pic.twitter.com/V2eHxsiZEg — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) July 11, 2021

The destabilization attempts generated rejection throughout the Cuban people, who attended popular gatherings in different public spaces with the national flag and banners in favor of the government and the Revolution. “We will not allow any sold-out counterrevolutionary to cause destabilization in Cuba”, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said, stressing that inciting this type of disorder in the country's exceptional circumstances is perversity. Besides the effects of the U.S. blockade, Cuba currently faces its worst wave of COVID-19. As of July 12, the country had reported 238,491 coronavirus cases and 1,537 related deaths, 47 of which were reported on Sunday.