China Reports 60,000 COVID-19 Related Deaths

A total of 59,938 deaths due to Covid-19 was registered in China's hospitals from December 8, 2022 to January 12, 2023, a health official from the Asian country reported on Saturday.

Among the total deaths, 5,503 people died from respiratory failure caused by Covid-19, and 54,435 died from underlying problems complicated by the infection, Jiao Yahui said.

The director of the Medical Administration Bureau, subordinate to the National Health Commission, gave a press conference held by the joint prevention and control mechanism against Covid-19 of the State Council.

The age of the dead averaged 80.3 years, about 90.1 percent were 65 years or older, and about 56.5 percent were 80 years or older, Jiao said.

The peak of the latest wave of infections appears to have passed in view of the decline in the number of patients going to fever clinics, Jiao said.

The number of daily visits to such centers peaked at 2.9 million people on Dec. 23, and by Thursday had dropped 83% to just 477,000, Jiao added.

"These data show that the peak of national emergency has passed," Jiao said.