China Praises Biden and Harris for Their Victory in US Election

China Friday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their victory in the November 3 presidential election, a result that President Donald Trump refuses to acknowledge.

"We respect the choice of the American people and pass on our congratulations to Mr. Biden and Mrs. Harris," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

China waited until the most votes were counted to congratulate the U.S. candidate for President, becoming one of the last countries to recognize Biden's victory.

"The outcome of the U.S. election will be decided according to its laws and procedures," Wang added. The announcement occurred amid Trump's threats to discredit Biden's victory.

#UnitedStates | President-elect Joe Biden held a meeting with various experts to outline the strategy to control the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in the shortest time possible.https://t.co/KGaJOCTKZy — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 9, 2020

Under the pretext that China represents a threat to U.S. national security, the Trump administration imposed export restrictions and other sanctions on Chinese companies, and it has interfered several times in the internal affairs of the Asian country.

The president-elect, who has received congratulatory calls from Asia, Europe, and just yesterday from the Vatican, announced the night before last the name of his future chief of staff, a key position to build the rest of the architecture of the new administration.

Biden has already begun assembling a transition team to prepare for his swearing-in on January 20 as the 46th U.S. president.