China Ready to Assist the World to Fight COVID-19

The Chinese president said that mankind is a community with a shared future and that only through unity and coordination can humanity tackle various global risks and challenges.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China will strongly support the worst affected countries like Italy against the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a message of sympathy sent recently to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Xi said that at this difficult time, China is willing to cooperate with Italy and offer assistance.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed sincere sympathies to the Italian government and the people, as the country has been one of those most affected by COVID-19.

Italians in lockdown all over Italy are keeping each other company by singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies. #Italy is the second country most affected by #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/AyNVBS8VmB — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 14, 2020 ​​​​​​​

As long as the two countries and the broader international community make joint efforts, they will certainly overcome the current difficulties and prevail over the epidemic at an early date, so as to protect the well-being of people in both countries and across the world, Xi added.

Chinese president also offered his full support to Iran, stressing that both countries are comprehensive strategic partners and their people enjoy a traditional friendship.

Xi, also noted that the Iranian government and people have provided sincere and friendly support and help for China's fight against the epidemic.

So, China has offered Iran a batch of anti-epidemic supplies and sent a team of voluntary health experts while Xi said the country would win the battle against the virus.

On Friday Xi expressed his support for the European Union (EU) in its fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

In messages sent to European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Xi extended sincere sympathies to the EU and the people in all its member countries over the recent outbreak of the virus.

Upholding the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the EU within bilateral and international frameworks to jointly safeguard global and regional public health security and protect the lives and health of all people around the world, Xi said.

The Chinese Ministry of Health announced on Friday that in the last day there were only eight cases of new COVID-19 infections, the lowest figure since data on the epidemic began to be collected in mid-January.



