China: 14 Temporary Hospitals Closed for Covid-19 Reduction

After a month of strict isolation and quarantine measures, the Chinese city of Wuhan, in Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, announced Monday the closure of 14 temporary hospitals, due to low levels of infection in the territory.

Although there are still 19,000 people hospitalized nationwide because of the epidemic, Wuhan authorities announced that, due to the low level of infection reported in the territory, 14 of the 16 hospitals open for coronavirus patients have already been closed.

The other two temporary hospitals still open are expected to be closed this Tuesday. This measure is evidence that the spread of the coronavirus, which originated in late 2019, has been slowing down in recent weeks.

According to the country's medical authorities, the number of infected people admitted to medical centers has been reduced by more than 65%.

#China/Presidente Xi Jinping visita ciudad de #Wuhan para evaluar labores de prevención y control del nuevo coronavirus. Dialogó con pacientes y agradeció a personal médico y otros trabajadores por esfuerzos en batalla contra la epidemia pic.twitter.com/dxkuQd5uDy — Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR) March 10, 2020

"China. President Xi Jinping visits the city of Wuhan to evaluate the prevention and control of the new coronavirus. He spoke with patients and thanked medical staff and other workers for their efforts in fighting the epidemic."



Everything points to China returning to normal, although restrictions remain in place, the Disnelylandia complex in Shanghai partially reopened on Monday, and the number of cars and pedestrians in the capital, Beijing, is increasing every day, according to local sources.

While China is slowly recovering from the outbreak, the rest of the world is struggling to stop its spread. Italy was declared a red zone on Monday because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country, which has so far left 463 dead and 7,985 cases of contagion.

In Spain, more than 200 new cases were reported in just 24 hours, in Germany, the first two deaths were confirmed, and in the Americas, seven countries are reporting at least one person infected with the coronavirus.