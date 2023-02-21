Russia Summons US Ambassador to Moscow

U.S. claims of non-involvement in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine are "inadequate and false," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy amid "growing U.S. involvement in hostilities on the side of the Kiev regime."

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Washington is "pumping weapons into the Ukrainian military and providing it with information on targets for attacks against Russian military and civilian infrastructure."

This is clear evidence that "claims by the American side that the United States is not a party to the conflict are inadequate and false," the Ministry added.

In this regard, the Foreign Ministry said that Western-supplied weapons and the personnel operating them, including U.S. citizens, are "legitimate targets" of the Russian military.

U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy to Russia was recalled due to the growing U.S. involvement in hostilities on the side of the Kiev regime. It was also stressed that the U.S. must give explanations about the explosions in the Nord stream pipelines.

According to the statement, the U.S. ambassador was also told that "the current aggressive course of the U.S. to deepen confrontation with Russia in all areas is counterproductive."

"To achieve de-escalation, Washington has to take measures providing for the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO military and their military equipment, as well as the cessation of hostile anti-Russian activities," the ministry also said.

Likewise, it said the U.S. should provide explanations for the Nord Stream pipeline explosions last September, but also that it should not interfere in the investigations. A UN Security Council meeting is scheduled for tomorrow to address the recent report by U.S. journalist Seymour Hersh blaming Washington for the sabotage of the infrastructure.