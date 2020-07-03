China Launches A New Civil-Use Satellite

The device will be used to create high-precision images for monitoring agriculture and forestry.

China’s National Space Administration (CNSA) Friday announced that a state-of-the-art satellite was sent into orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province.

The high-resolution multi-mode imaging device transported onboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket. The satellite, which will operate in Sun-synchronous orbit, is a civil-use optical remote-sensing apparatus with a resolution up to the sub-meter level, as explained by CNSA.

China is one of the global leaders in space technology for its devices play a vital role in matters of land mapping, urban and rural construction, and statistical investigation, providing services to several companies and organizations.

This satellite, which was developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, will have the capacity to create high-precision remote-sensing image data that would be helpful to several industries.

Data gathered will also help in several important tasks such as emergency management strategies, ecological environment handling, agriculture, and forestry.

CNSA also revealed that a second satellite was also sent to space in this mission, a vessel that will be used to perform image and voice data transmission. This is a strategy to popularize space science among the nation's youth.