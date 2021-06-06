China: Guangzhou With Mobility Restrictions Due to COVID-19

Since the latest round of COVID-19 resurgence starting on May 21, this city has reported 94 new infections, including 14 asymptomatic carriers.

As a precaution against the latest COVID-19 resurgence, Guangzhou authorities on Sunday asked residents not to leave this Chinese city unless necessary.

Starting on Monday noon, those leaving the city must provide a negative nucleic acid testing result within 48 hours before departure, said the Guangzhou Health Commission.

On Saturday, the Guangdong Province registered seven locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three locally transmitted asymptomatic cases.

Health authorities said that all of the confirmed and asymptomatic cases were reported in the provincial capital Guangzhou.

Guangzhou , China .it takes 10hours to build “Huo Yan” laboratory , Up

Up to 1.5 million nucleic acid samples can be tested per day.❤️ pic.twitter.com/9LxzHNCzbw — Eunice (@Eunicehooooo) June 6, 2021

On Saturday, Guangzhou expanded its latest nucleic acid testing drive to cover all residents, after another four districts announced the launch of all-inclusive tests. So far, local authorities have tested 16 million people in 11 districts.

As part of its prevention measures, Guangzhou upgraded “four streets in Liwan and Haizhu districts from low risk to medium risk, and prohibiting dining at restaurants in some áreas,” as reported by South China Morning Post.