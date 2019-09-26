China Deplores US Bullying Tactics To Prevent Working With Iran

Cooperation between China and Iran is being carried out within the framework of international law.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang on Thursday deplored the sanctions imposed by the United States on Chinese entities and individuals that President Donald Trump administration's accuses of transferring oil from Iran in violation of Washington's blockade of Tehran.

"China expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the U.S. sanctions against Chinese entities and individuals," Geng said and added that "China has consistently and resolutely opposed the U.S. implementation of unilateral sanctions."

The Chinese diplomat also stressed that his country's cooperation with Iran is legitimate and legal, for it is being carried out within the international law framework.

He recalled that China has always questioned U.S. sanctions, for they are based on the arbitrary extension of their own domestic legislation.

"We always opposed the so-called long-range jurisdiction," Geng said and urged the U.S. government to "correct its misconduct."

On September 25, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned that his country is imposing new sanctions on certain Chinese entities and people who his government accuses of knowingly transferring oil from Iran.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury (USDT) announced that it is slapping sanctions on five Chinese nationals and six sea freight companies, namely, Cosco Shipping Tanker, Cosco Shipping Tanker Seaman, China Concord Petroleum, Kunlun Shipping, Kunlun Holding and Pegasus 88 Limited.

As a result of the USDT decision, the U.S.-located assets of these six companies were frozen and financial transactions with them are prohibited.

Previously, at his speech before the United Nations Assembly on Sep. 24, the U.S. President warned that he will not reduce his economic warfare on the Persian nation.

"As long as Iran continues its threatening behavior, we will not lift our sanctions, but we will increase them," Trump vowed.