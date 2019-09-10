Microsoft: `US Aggression Towards Huawei Affects Us Too`

In a recent interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, Microsoft President Brad Smith talked about the impact of those sanctions, declaring that unfair and “un-American” treatment may hit local companies hard, and Microsoft itself will not be spared.

According to RT, Smith has serious doubts over the excuses presented by the White House to include Huawei on the infamous ‘Entity List’ of banned companies that American enterprises can’t do business with. Microsoft wants the Trump administration to shed more light on the matter to check if the move was taken without “sound basis, in fact, logic, and the rule of law.”

Microsoft President declared that decision to trade or not with Huawei should be that of the American companies not Trump's.

The 3-month allowance given by the U.S. Government in May to some U.S. companies to temporarily deal with the Chinese tech giant may continue unless they fall under the vague notion of a security threat. On that matter, Smith says that it hardly makes things easier for national producers and argues that the decision to trade or not with Huawei should be theirs.

The prohibition to have commercial relations with Beijing was made effective last August 13th (when truce period was over) and included other Chinese companies like ZTE, Hytera Communications Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company y Dahua Technology Company.

The US Trade Department also determined that Huawei should request a Government approval when looking to purchase U.S. technology. That led Donald Trump to declare a national emergency state as a way to finally forbid telecommunication equipment made abroad because of national security interests.