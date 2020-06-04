China Delivers COVID-19 Aid to Sanctioned Syria

Thursday's shipment is the second batch of aid from China to help Syria's fighting against the coronavirus.

Syrian Health Ministry received a new batch of Chinese medical equipment on Thursday as part of the cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic between the two countries.

Masks, overalls, and disinfectants were among the new batch of aid provided by China and presented to the Syrian side by the Chinese embassy in Damascus.

At a handover ceremony held at the Health Ministry in Damascus, Ahmad Khleifawi, the assistant health minister, told reporters that the Syrian side appreciates the Chinese aid.

"We always appreciate what is being given by China to Syria and we all know that there are batches of aid that will be provided by China to Syria," Khleifawi said.

He further voiced gratitude from the Syrian people and the government to China.

For his side, Feng Biao, Chinese ambassador to Syria, told reporters that China will continue to cooperate with the Syrian side to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that COVID-19 is a "mutual enemy" to humanity, adding that the Chinese side is committed to the concept of the mutual future of humankind.

"We will continue to enhance cooperation with the Syrian side to counter this pandemic and to continue to enhance cooperation in the health sector," he added.

The ambassador stressed that China provides all medical help to the Syrian people to protect the general health of both countries.

On April 15, China donated 2,016 COVID-19 test kits to Syria to help its fight against the virus.

On April 23, a video-conference was held between Chinese and Syrian medical experts for sharing the experiences in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Syria has so far recorded 123 COVID-19 cases, including 53 recoveries and six deaths.