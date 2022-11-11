China Confirms Xi-Biden Meeting on the G20 Summit Sidelines

On Friday, China's Foreign Ministry confirmed that President Xi Jinping and the U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a meeting in the framework of the G20 summit, which will be held in Bali, Indonesia, next week.

Xi will attend the 29th Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Bangkok as well as visit Thailand from Nov. 17 to 19, at the invitation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit and the APEC Meeting, the Chinese leader will also hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, among others, upon request.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the G20 Bali Summit is the first multilateral summit Xi will attend after the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

JUST IN: #BNNRussia Reports.



President Vladimir Putin is not attending the G20 summit as there is a "big possibility of an assassination attempt on him from special services of US, Britain, and Ukraine", according to Russian political strategist Sergey Markov. #Russia #G20 pic.twitter.com/I5LDl5At8a — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 11, 2022

"Amid accelerated global changes and a lingering pandemic both unseen in a century, and with the world economy on a downward trajectory, global development is beset by challenges," he said.

"In this context, members of the G20... need to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, coordinate macroeconomic policies, and work concertedly for strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth of the world economy," Zhao added.

On Xi's stay in Indonesia, Zhao said China and Indonesia are both emerging economies, which have extensive converging interests and broad space for cooperation.

