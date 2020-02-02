China Completes Emergency Hospital in 9 Days For Virus Outbreak

The 1,000-bed hospital, which has an area of 34,000 square meters, was officially delivered to military medics.

China completed Sunday work on the emergency Huoshenshan Hospital, set up to tackle the new coronavirus outbreak in its epicenter in Wuhan.

The 1,000-bed hospital, which has an area of 34,000 square meters, was officially delivered to military medics, as about 1,400 medical staff from the armed forces have been tasked with treating patients in Huoshenshan Hospital starting Monday. The hospital was built in record-time as construction began on Jan. 23.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government announced that the construction of another makeshift hospital, Leishenshan Hospital, is underway. With a capacity of 1,500 beds, it is scheduled to be put into use on Feb. 5 and take patients a day later.

In a similar fashion, due to the time-sensitive requirements raised by the spread of the new virus, in Beijing, a new factory capable of producing millions of surgical masks per month was completed and put into production on Saturday, only seven days after the request was proposed.

Construction of #Wuhan's 1st special coronavirus hospital, Huoshenshan Hospital, is completed. The hospital is delivered to military medics on Sunday. It will receive patients starting from Monday. pic.twitter.com/uQW0wk4piD — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) February 2, 2020

As of Sunday, there are 14,411 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in mainland China, 305 deaths, and the first virus-related death outside of China has been reported by the Philippines. On Thursday the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international emergency in the face of the rapid increase of cases.

The cluster of the novel disease was initially reported on Dec. 31 has been linked to Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan. Authorities linked wild animals sold at the market as the likely source of the virus.

The clinical signs and symptoms reported are mainly fever, with a few cases having difficulty in breathing, and chest radiographs showing invasive pneumonic infiltrates in both lungs.