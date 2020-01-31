Panama Canal Declares Security Measures Against Coronavirus

Authorities ask to follow the security measures to prevent the possible spread of 2019-nCoV through Panama.

The Ministry of Public Health of Panama confirmed the strengthening of security measures to prevent the entry of the Coronavirus 2019-nCoV into the country, which also affects the crossing of its transoceanic canal.

Vessels must notify within 30 days before arriving at the isthmus, if they have traveled to ports located in countries that have confirmed cases of the infection, Panama Canal Authorities (ACP) announced in a statement.

In a note signed by Ilya Espino, ACP vice president of transit business, shipping companies and shipowners are obliged to follow the measure to prevent the possible spread of 2019-nCoV through Panama.

Espino also said that it includes boarding the ship by the health authorities to investigate any case, the use of personal protective equipment, and the maintenance of the vessel in quarantine.

Adoptamos las recomendaciones de la @opsoms por el riesgo de propagación del nuevo Coronavirus a nivel mundial. En Panamá no se han registrado casos, y seguimos reforzando las medidas de seguridad en todos los puntos de entrada al país. #MinsaPreviene https://t.co/6A6iqi2WIE — Ministerio de Salud de Panamá (@MINSAPma) January 31, 2020

We adopt @opsoms recommendations for the risk of spreading the new Coronavirus worldwide. In Panama, no cases have been registered, and we continue to strengthen security measures at all points of entry into the country. #MinsaPrevents

Through the Panama Canal, 30 to 35 ships from different seaports around the world transit daily.

Since the end of December, the current total infected by the virus has reached 9,692 people in mainland China, with 213 deaths, while suspicious cases total 15,238. According to the most recent bulletin of the World Health Organization, 18 countries, not counting China, have reported 82 confirmed cases of the new Coronavirus. No cases have been reported yet in Latin America.