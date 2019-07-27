China Builds World's Largest Network of Electric Car Chargers

1 million charging stations! China has built the world's largest network of charging facilities for electric vehicles in the world.

China has built the world's largest network of charging facilities for electric vehicles, as 1 million charging stations were ready to use in late June, an official said this week.

The country has been promoting clean and low-carbon energy, and the nation's dedication to use non-fossil energy through electrical generation continues to increase, said Li Fulong, head of the Development and Planning Office of the National Energy Administration at a Thursday press conference.

Non-fossil energy accounted for 37.2 percent of the country's 6,000-kilowatt and above power generating units at the end of June, up by 1.2 percent from the same time last year, said Li.

To optimize the clean energy sector, China has launched a national monitoring and warning platform for new energy consumption. This is to monitor new energy consumption at the provincial level on a monthly basis, assess new energy consumption on a quarterly basis and issue warnings on an annual basis, Li said.

According to Xinhua, the state's Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance has seen a year-over-year growth of 69.3 of charging posts for the past several years. In 2018, nearly one million battery-charging only vehicles were sold in China, according to New Scientist, that's 55 percent of global sales.