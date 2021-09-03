China-Africa Trade Grows 40.5% in First Six Months of 2021

Vice Minister of Commerce, Qian Keming, explained that the Asian nation's imports from that area increased 59.3 points in that period and main products purchased were agricultural, including cotton and coffee.
Meanwhile, investments in Africa exceeded two billion dollars and cooperation projects covered sectors such as manufacturing, industry, agriculture, health, renewable energy and the expansion of ultra-fast 5G network.
Qian revealed the data before the holding of the second economic-trade exhibition fair between the two parties by the end of the month.
The fair will be held between September 26 and 29 in central city of Changsha and will include on-site events as well as online meetings.
In addition, it will be the preface to the summit of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum to be held in November or December of this year to define new business priorities, strategies and investment plans, both for governments and private companies.