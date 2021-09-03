China-Africa Trade Grows 40.5% in First Six Months of 2021

China reported Friday a figure of 40.5 percent year-on-year growth in its trade operations with Africa from January to July 2021, representing more than 139 billion dollars.

Vice Minister of Commerce, Qian Keming, explained that the Asian nation's imports from that area increased 59.3 points in that period and main products purchased were agricultural, including cotton and coffee.

Meanwhile, investments in Africa exceeded two billion dollars and cooperation projects covered sectors such as manufacturing, industry, agriculture, health, renewable energy and the expansion of ultra-fast 5G network.

Qian revealed the data before the holding of the second economic-trade exhibition fair between the two parties by the end of the month.

Trade between #China and #Africa rose 40.5 percent year on year to 139.1 billion U.S. dollars in the first seven months of the year, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Qian Keming said Friday. pic.twitter.com/9CB4Le8Elj — libijian李碧建 (@libijian2) September 3, 2021

The fair will be held between September 26 and 29 in central city of Changsha and will include on-site events as well as online meetings.

In addition, it will be the preface to the summit of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum to be held in November or December of this year to define new business priorities, strategies and investment plans, both for governments and private companies.