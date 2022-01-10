Chilean Electoral Court Proclaims Gabriel Boric President

Boric received the envelope with the proclamation certificate after winning with 55.8 percent of the valid votes cast, that is, more than 4.6 million.

Chile's Tribunal Calificador de Elecciones (Tricel-official electoral body) officially proclaimed this Monday, in a brief act, the victory of the Apruebo Dignidad candidate, Gabriel Boric, in the presidential elections of December 19, two months before his inauguration, scheduled for March 11.

On December 19, it was indicated in the ceremony, "the voters voted in the second ballot to elect President of the Republic of Chile, having obtained Mr. Gabriel Boric Font the majority of the votes validly cast, a process that the Tribunal Calificador de Elecciones has declared valid and in accordance with the law."

Thus, the authorities of the organism proceeded to sign the minutes, which the president-elect then received. Boric received the envelope with the proclamation certificate after winning, with 55.8 percent of the votes validly cast, that is, more than 4.6 million.

His opponent, the far-right José Antonio Kast, obtained 44.1 percent, one million votes less than Boric.

The event was also attended by the President of the Senate, Ximena Rincón; the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Diego Paulsen; the President of the Constitutional Convention, María Elisa Quinteros; the President of the Board of Directors of the Electoral Service (Servel), Andrés Tagle; the Comptroller General of the Republic, Jorge Bermúdez; among others.

When appearing before the press, Boric said that "it feels something difficult to express and transmit (...). The fiber of the institutions goes beyond the life experiences of each one of us".

Boric will take office at the age of 35 and a month, just over Manuel Blanco Encalada, who became President at the age of 36 and three months.