Chile: Workers to Keep Pace With Mobilizations Over The Weekend

Chileans have installed some 200 “Self-Convened and Open Town Councils” to maintain the independence and strength of their collective action.

Due to President Sebastian Piñera's unwillingness to make policy changes and stop the repression, the Workers' United Center of Chile (CUT) presented to the citizens a weekend protest program which includes the performance of a "Super Monday" with mass mobilizations throughout the country.

On next Monday Chilean workers will march at 12:00 to the Congress, which is located in Valparaiso city, to demand right-wing lawmakers to stop the debate of the government's bills. At 5:00 p.m., people will gather at the cities' main squares carrying posters with their demands.

In Santiago, the concentration will take place in the Italy Square where the population will remind Piñera that the collective struggle seeks to reach a new Constitution, a minimum wage of US$675, a retirement pension equivalent to the minimum wage, cheaper basic services, free public transportation for senior citizens and students, among other demands.

On Saturday and Sunday, workers will go to neighborhoods across the country to support the “Self-Convened and Open Town Councils,” which do not obey the dialogue strategy whereby Piñera tries to disrupt the people's independence and strength.

Represión en Chile. 128 chilenos perdieron la vista de un ojo por la acción sistemática de Carabineros. Justicia, castigo y reparacion... #NoMasRepresion pic.twitter.com/pAn9AEOU5y — José Luis Ramírez López (@JLRamirezLopez) November 2, 2019

"Repression in Chile: 128 Chileans lost an eye due to the Carabineros' systematic actions. Justice, punishment and repair. No more repression."

Gender activist and sociologist Claudia Dides reported that citizens have created about 200 open town councils in recent days, which has mobilized some 10,000 persons to authentic dialogue processes where people discuss the country's problems and how to solve them.

"The government must open its eyes. It is not enough to just look at what is happening on the street. It must to understand that it does not have much negotiation space because the President's approval levels are very low," she recalled.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Human Rights (INDH), 4,316 people have been arrested, 1,574 people were injured with firearms, 18 people filed complaints of sexual violence and 132 filed complaints of torture.​​​​​​​