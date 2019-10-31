Chile: Protestors March in Concepcion and Towards the Capital

Several barricades were set up in several avenues, under the close watch of the anti-riot forces.

More than 10,000 people took to the streets on Thursday in the city of Concepcion, while others marched towards the capital in order to read a public letter with specific demands in front of the presidential palace.

The massive demonstration started from the Square of Independence, in the historical inner city of Concepcion, paralyzing traffic for a while, and moved towards the Palace of Tribunals.

A group of protestors split from the original march at the metro station Limache and started the 98-kilometer route towards the capital of Santiago. They are estimated to arrive on Friday next week, with several stops every two hours.

"The main objective of this march is to make visible the fact that the regions are also involved in the national discontent against the government's public policies," said Leonardo Martinez, one of the march's organizers.

Although President Sebastian Piñera on Monday changed 8 members of his cabinet to lessen social discontent, the Chileans are still marching everyday to reaffirm the main goal of the protests: the President's immediate resignation and a new Constitution.