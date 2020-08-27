Chile: The Campaign for the Constitutional Plebiscite Kicks Off

Chile kicked off the campaign for the constitutional plebiscite on October 25, a contest that began amid a pandemic that has left 402,365 COVID-19 cases and 10,990 deaths so far.
The parties deploy actions to convince Chileans to vote for, or against, repealing the current Constitution, which was written during Augusto Pinochet's military dictatorship (1973-1990).
The organizations rejecting President Sebastian Piñera and the Chilean neoliberal state are using various mechanisms to strengthen the "I approve", which is the political position in favor of drafting a new constitution.
The Communist Party (PC), the Social Green Regionalist Federation (FRVS), and other left-wing organizations formed "Chile with Dignity", which is a group of volunteers who took to the streets and became active on social media to campaign in favor of the "I approve" stand.
The meme reads: just hours before the start of the campaign for the October constituent plebiscite, military forces arrive at Dignity Square where people hold peaceful rallies in favor of 'I Approve' a new Constitution.
“In the plebiscite, we are going to approve a new Constitution. It will be an extraordinary triumph for the Chilean people. We are starting a historic process,” the PC President and lawmaker Guillermo Teillier said.
The Party for Democracy (PPD), the Radical Party (PR), and the Socialist Party (PS), which make up the Progressive Convergence alliance, use banners, radio jingles, and videos to promote change in the legal system.
"The current Constitution is the guardian of the abuses against which Chileans rebelled in October 2019. Thanks to the people, today we have a participatory and democratic constituent process," the PS militant Alvaro Elizalde recalled.