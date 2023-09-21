Chile: Temporary Closure of Border Crossing With Argentina

The measure is due to the forecast of snowfall that will prevent the transit of vehicles.

Chile announced Thursday the temporary preventive closure of the Los Libertadores border crossing, which connects with Argentina through the Andes mountain range.

According to the provincial presidential delegation of Los Andes, the flow through the international mountain corridor will remain suspended on both sides from today at 22:00 local time (1:00 GMT) until further notice.

In a communiqué, the entity pointed out that the measure is given "in a preventive way due to the entrance of a bad weather front that will affect the high mountain, with snowfalls, low temperatures, generating risks in the safe transit of this international route".

The entity pointed out that the decision was adopted in a coordinated manner between both neighboring countries.

Delegación Presidencial de Los Andes este Jueves 21 de septiembre confirmó como medida preventiva el cierre del Paso Fronterizo Los Libertadores ante el ingreso de un nuevo sistema frontal a la zona. pic.twitter.com/H3VdiC2m7F — Radio Líder FM 95.1 (@LiderFMChile) September 21, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Presidential Delegation of Los Andes on Thursday, September 21 confirmed as a preventive measure the closure of the Los Libertadores Border Crossing as a new frontal system is expected to enter the area."

The "Cristo Redentor Integrated System" had been reopened last week after several weeks of closure due to weather instability in the border area, in the middle of the Southern Hemisphere winter season.

In this context, the cargo transport union requested the Chilean government to modify the protocols so as not to hinder the passage of trucks in the Los Libertadores complex. This is one of the busiest in the South American country.

"In this way we can benefit and guarantee the continuity of cargo transport", said the president of the Federation of Truck Owners of the Valparaíso region, Iván Mateluna, in statements to Portal Portuario.