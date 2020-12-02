Chile: New Day of Protests Ends Amid Police Brutality

President Piñera justified Carabineros' violence as he assured that it has emerged a "populist left-wing that has no respect for the rules of democracy."

Chile's Police officers (Carabineros) Tuesday threw pressurized water and tear gas at hundreds of people who gathered in La Alameda Avenue, which is the new epicenter of protest in Santiago, to demand President Sebastian Piñera's resignation.

The people gathered near the University of Chile and the La Moneda Palace with banners and slogans to urge early presidential elections.

The anti-government protest was also called to claim the release of those citizens arrested in the demonstrations that followed the social outbreak of October 18, 2019.

Local outlets' reports assured that the demonstration took place without incidents, with drumming and dancing, until the Carabineros arrived to dissipate the hundreds of people.

Now in Chile's capital: Another day of protests demanding @sebastianpinera's resignation. Protesters try to reach the Presidential Palace. @MegafonoPopular pic.twitter.com/oae044Lwyd — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) November 23, 2020

"Disorders were reported between Lord Cochrane and San Francisco streets, where the crowd blocked the passage of vehicles. That's why we intervened," Carabineros assured.

After consecutive days of anti-government protests, Piñera assured that his government did everything possible to prevent the human rights violations committed by the Carabineros.

"But in the country has emerged a very radical left-wing that has very little respect for the democracy's rules," he said, seeking to justify police brutality.