Chile: Gabriel Boric Is Likely To Win Run-off Elections

Voting intention polls released on Sunday showed that Chile’s leftist presidential candidate Gabriel Boric (Social Convergence) is likely to defeat the Republican Party candidate Jose Kast in the Dec. 19 run-off elections.

The Public Square survey showed that the leftist politician is likely to be six percentage points ahead of Kast in the upcoming elections with 39 percent and 33 percent support, respectively.

The Cadem poll also showed that most of Boric’s voters are young citizens of different economic backgrounds who live in Santiago City, while most of Kast’s supporters are over-55-year-old men from upper classes.

The Activa Research survey predicted that Boric could defeat the Republican party candidate by a 15,9 percent voting difference even though Kast won the first-round elections on Nov. 21 by 2,1 percent of the ballots.



Another voting intention study showed that 44 percent of the people called to vote are likely to support Boric, and 41 percent of these citizens might vote for Kast.

While Kast continues to defend the neoliberal model installed during Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship (1973-1990) with an anti-immigration approach in his electoral campaign, Boric has stressed that he will adopt policies that guarantee equal rights for all citizens and boost sustainable development.

"Although the competition is still closed, the polls show that Boric has won the trust of the majority of his people, who yearn for social transformations to strengthen governance and guarantee peace. He, therefore, will have the responsibility of leading that change," the Christian Democratic Party stated.

