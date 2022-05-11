Chile: Escazú Environmental Agreement Is Ratified

The Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved the ratification of the Escazú environmental agreement, forwarding the initiative to the Senate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed via Twitter that the Chamber of Deputies ratified by 105 votes in favor, 34 against and three abstentions the bill seeking Chile's accession to the Escazú Agreement.

The bill was sent to the Senate for review. It will be analyzed by the different corresponding committees, such as the Environment and International Relations committees, to be later considered by the Chamber.

The Escazú environmental agreement was generated and promoted by Chile and Costa Rica between 2012 and 2018. While in office, President Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022) refused to adopt it and continue with its processing, arguing that its terminology was ambiguous and could condition Chilean legislation.

The signing of the agreement was one of President Gabriel Boric's first initiatives upon taking office in March of the current year, initiating the legislative process for its eventual ratification.

"The Escazú Agreement is about full and effective access to: 1) information that can be understood, with greater transparency that avoids corruption; 2) greater dialogue to avoid socio-environmental conflicts that extend into various territories," said the minister Maisa Rojas.

Among other provisions, the treaty aims to protect the most vulnerable populations from the effects of climate change and establishes tools for citizen participation in environmental decisions, special protection for activists, and greater access to environmental information.