Three People Wounded by Bullets on Labor Day in Chile

Among the victims was a woman who worked for a community media outlet. She was injured in the skull and is currently in serious condition.

On Sunday, three people were shot and two citizens were arrested during the Labor Day commemoration in Santiago City.

During a march carried out at the Central Station neighborhood, a group of unknown persons shot at the citizens who gathered to participate in the march called by the Workers' Class Confederation (WCC). Among the victims was a woman who worked for a community media outlet. She was injured in the skull and is currently in serious condition.

During the WCC march, protesters allegedly took street items such as garbage and other objects to set up fire barricades. In the Central Station area, there were also looting and burning of public transport stops.

Meanwhile, in a nearby zone, the march called by the Unitary Central of Workers (CUT) was carried out without problems, bringing together hundreds of people who walked from the Dignity Square down Alameda Avenue.

The event was attended by officials who highlighted popular demands such as the freezing of prices, the reform of the pension system, and the increase in the minimum wage.

In this regard, Labor Minister Jeanette Jara announced that the increase in the minimum wage from 350,000 to 400,000 pesos.

This measure, which was proposed by President Gabriel Boric's administration weeks ago, will take effect retroactively from this Sunday, if Parliament approves it.