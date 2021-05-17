Chile Election: A Huge Step Forward for Anti-Neoliberal Forces

We will have to continue the popular struggle without fear, trusting in the strength of the people, of the millions of Chileans who anonymously mobilized, who gave their lives, who lost their eyes, who went out to protest, who were in the town meetings and assemblies, who went to vote and defended the popular vote.

Reviewing, almost no one predicted the outcome of this weekend's mega-election. Practically in no aspect.

Therefore, the enormous step of the anti-neoliberal forces in these elections caused surprise, together with social jubilation.

Today, adding their votes, it is the sector with the most significant political and qualitative strength, which opens a good perspective in the contents to be addressed in the Constitutional Convention, in the conformation of regional and communal governments, and in the projections of the presidential election where Daniel Jadue stands out, especially now.

Nobody can dispute the immense achievement of the Communist Party, of the Frente Amplio, of other anti-neoliberal and leftist forces, of the independents who favor transformations, and the effect this will have on the country in the short, medium, and long term.

This is a historic and strategic triumph of the popular sectors that gives continuity and projection to the revolt of 2019 and the social mobilizations of 2020 and 2021, especially in actions around the social and health crisis.

This meant an electoral, political and ideological defeat of the right-wing. The result of these elections ratifies that the people do not want more neoliberalism, do not want more abuses or injustices and that Chile must start a path towards transformations that will allow having a healthy, participative, and deliberative democratic system, a new development model, a democratic and rights-based State and, of course, a new Constitution.

The sectors of the former Concertación received an electoral punishment inflicted by the people. It was the rejection of what they did in the last 30 years and what they continue to do in this stage, such as having encouraged dialogue and a possible agreement with the right-wing government a week before the election, giving it oxygen. And to make matters worse, the government ended up turning its back on them a few days before the elections.

Now comes a lot of work, dedication, good management on the part of the anti-neoliberal and leftist forces, a job that must persist together with the people and reinforcing their demands and proposals.

The broad avenues have been opened even wider for active people, committed and willing to fight for their rights. A path that will have to be continued with modesty and efficiency, honesty and answers, to install a dignified Chile.

We will have to continue the popular struggle without means, trusting in the forces of the people, of the millions of Chileans who anonymously mobilized, who gave their lives, who lost their eyes, who went out to protest, who were in the town meetings and assemblies, who went to vote and defended the popular vote.

We will have to continue taking significant steps to build a great country.