Chile Completes Vaccination of the Targeted Population at 70%

Chile's Health Minister Enrique Paris Friday announced that the country was close to reaching herd immunity since over 70 percent of the targeted population had completed the vaccination scheme.

"If people with only one dose are taken into account, the percentage will climb to 83 percent of the target population," Paris added.

According to the Department of Statistics and Health Information (DEIS), almost 23 million doses have been shot so far, 419.073 of which are only-one-dose vaccines.

In late January, the Andean nation started the vaccination campaign, which targeted 80 percent of the population set to get a vaccine in the first semester.



On Jun. 22, health authorities started vaccinating adolescents aged 12 to 18 while also calling on young people to observe COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite advances in the immunization campaign, the government ordered a full quarantine in Santiago and extended the Health Emergency Status until Sep. 30.

As of Saturday morning, Chile had reported over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and 32.809 related deaths.