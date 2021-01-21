Chile Becomes 1st Latam Country to Introduce a 5G Free Zone

Those with 5G-enabled phones can use the technology within the boundaries of an open space of 5.5 square kilometers in Santiago.

Chile this week launched Latin America's first 5G free zone, which aims to test the impact that the new network will have on densely populated cities.

The free zone was installed by Chilean Entel and Ericsson tech companies at an open space of 5.5 square kilometers in Santiago, from Pedro de Valdivia Avenue to the Military School. Those with 5G-enabled phones can use this technology within the free zone's boundaries.

During the week, over 100,000 people usually pass through this zone. It encompasses hospitals, stores, public transportation, parks, offices, schools, and universities.

"We will live the experience of a hyper-connected ecosystem, with intelligent transportation, access to innovated services, and distance education," Chilean journalist Alex Araya tweeted.

Chile inaugurated Latin America's first #5G test zone on Tuesday, a project launched in a commercial and residential area of Santiago that aims to show the impact this ultra-fast, next-generation wireless technology will have on cities.@entel and @ericsson https://t.co/PMlrFx8IDn — Ángel Torres (@AngelToOficial) January 20, 2021

"We hope this area can be replicated nationwide, so everyone may have access to the technology that will transform our daily activities," Communications Minister Gloria Hutt said. However, "we still need to optimize processes and invest more in technology infrastructure to make the 5G network real and accessible to all," Hutt assured. In August 2020, Chile launched the first bidding process to install the 5G tech in its territory. The infrastructure will be ready by 2025, and its coverage is expected to reach 90 percent of the population.