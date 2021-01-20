Chile: New Shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Arrives

As of Wednesday morning, 1,150 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Intensive Care Units, 1,024 of whom were on mechanical ventilation support.

Chile's Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado Wednesday received the 4th shipment of COVID-19 vaccines produced by the U.S. pharmaceutical Pfizer and the German BioNTech laboratory.

Composed of 43.875 vaccine doses, it was the largest shipment that has arrived since Dec. 24 when President Sebastian Piñera launched a national vaccination campaign.

After having reported 41,500 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Enrique Paris informed that COVID-19 tests' positivity rate (PR) surpassed 8 percent for the second day in a row. In previous weeks, PR tallies stood at over 7.2 percent.

Los Lagos region continued to register the highest incidence rate per 100 thousand inhabitants, followed by Arica, Antofagasta, and Maule regions.

Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 people:



���� United States: 1.46

���� Canada: 0.38

���� Argentina: 0.07

���� Chile: 0.05

���� Costa Rica: 0.05

���� Mexico: 0.03



Over 24,000 people have been vaccinated with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which will be applied to the entire population at risk in the first quarter of 2021.

On Wednesday, the Public Health Institute (PHI) approved the application of the Chinese-developed Sinovac vaccine in the country.

