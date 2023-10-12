Central American Organizations Reject Repression of Guatemalans

"Protests are an exercise of rights and an expression of the popular discontent accumulated due to the State's arbitrariness," human rights defenders stressed.

On Wednesday, the Central American Regional Human Rights Monitoring and Analysis Team condemned the repression of protesters in Guatemala.

"We condemn the repression in Guatemala and reaffirm the right to peaceful demonstration," they stated, emphasizing that President Alejandro Giammattei's statements are aimed at escalating the political conflict in this Central American country.

Over the past 11 days, thousands of Guatemalans have taken to the streets and blocked roads to demand the resignation of the Attorney General Consuelo Porras, who refuses to step down despite the national strike taking place in the country.

"On the night of October 9, a group of protesters was assaulted by the National Civil Police in the center of the Guatemalan capital," the human rights defenders reported.

Arevalo supporters organize road blocks in Guatemala City



"We find President Alejandro Giammattei's statements inappropriate because they are geared towards escalating conflict and creating a climate of violence that does not contribute to safeguarding human rights and social peace," they added, emphasizing their criticism of the provocations carried out by the police against the protesters.

"We stand in solidarity with the Guatemalan people, support them in their fight against impunity, and uphold the right to peaceful assembly, mobilization, and protest. We vehemently reject all forms of violence against the protesters."

The Regional Team is composed of organizations such as the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), the Human Rights Commission of Panama (Conadehupa), and the Foundation for the Application of Law Studies (Fespad).

The protests in Guatemala began on October 2 and were organized by the Indigenous group "48 Cantons". Guatemalans demand Porras's resignation and respect for the elections held in August when the progressive academic Bernardo Arevalo was elected President.