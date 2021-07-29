Catholic Church Fails To Compensate Residential School Survivors

The evidence first published by the CBC demonstrates that the Catholic Church claimed that it had only raised $3.1 million for residential school survivors. During that period, it allocated $240 million for construction and renovation projects.

Court documents shared on Thursday by the Canadian press indicate that the Catholic Church spent millions of dollars on lawyers, fundraising, administration costs, and unapproved loans. The money was supposed to go to Residential Schools survivors as part of a 2005 settlement.

At least $2.4 billion of the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement (IRSSA) have been paid to survivors as of March 2021. However, the documents show that the Catholic Church, unlike other religious organizations, has not completely fulfilled its financial commitment.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) replied to the CBC that it is “committed to continuing engaging and listening” but did not expand on the scandal.

