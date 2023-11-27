Cargo Ship Sinks Off Greek Island, 13 People Missing

The cargo ship flew the flag of the Comoros Islands and is operated by a Lebanese company.

On Sunday, thirteen crew members aboard a cargo vessel are missing after the ship sank off the Aegean Sea island of Lesvos.

One sailor was rescued by a Hellenic Navy helicopter and was taken to a local hospital. The shipwreck occurred due to mechanical failure while strong winds of 8 on the Beaufort scale (62-74 km per hour) were blowing in the area.

Early Sunday morning, the captain of the cargo ship reported a mechanical failure to the authorities. At about 8:20 a.m. local time, the ship tilted and sent emergency calls to nearby ships before disappearing from radar, reported local media Greek Reporter.

The cargo ship flew the flag of the Comoros Islands and is operated by a Lebanese company. The company said that the 14 crew members are from Egypt, Syria and India.

Une vaste opération de sauvetage est en cours ce dimanche en Grèce pour tenter de secourir 13 membres de l'équipage d'un cargo qui a fait naufrage au large de l'île de Lesbos, dans une zone balayée par des vents violents.https://t.co/xCRGbjOvZ2 — TV5MONDE Info (@TV5MONDEINFO) November 26, 2023

The text reads, "A major rescue operation is underway in Greece on Sunday to try to rescue 13 crew members from a cargo ship that capsized off the Lesbos island, in an area hit by strong winds."

The ship was carrying salt from Egypt to Istanbul in Türkiye. The Greek Coast Guard and the local port authority have dispatched helicopters and rescue ships to carry out the rescue operations.

Wind speed over the waters surrounding Lesvos was expected to rise up to 9 or 10 on the Beaufort scale, an emergency weather warning said on Saturday.

The severe weather, which triggered the 112 emergency service alert in several regions across Greece, was forecast to last until midday on Sunday.