Cardi B Meets Bernie Sanders, Talks Minimum Wage, Unemployment

Singer Cardi B and Bernie Sanders spoke about minimum wage, unemployment, the importance of unions in a new video posted by the singer.

Singer and rapper Cardi B interviewed the U.S. Senator and 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders about the economy, union, unemployment.

In a video shared by the singer Tuesday, the two could be seen talking about important issues that are part of working-class lives.

"A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you all had the chance to ask a Democratic candidate a question, what would that question be?" she wrote in a video caption. "The topic that was mentioned the most by all of you was about raising MINIMUM WAGE."

Cardi B asked Sanders, “What are we gonna do about wages in America? Like, for example me, as a New Yorker, not now, but you know, when I was not famous, I just felt like no matter how many jobs I got, I wasn’t able to make ends meet. Like, I wasn’t able to pay my rent, get transportation and eat.”

Sanders acknowledged the wage disparity and said millions of people are living on “starvation wage.”

“Right now, there are tens of millions of people who are earning what I consider to be starvation wages,” he said. “Can you imagine somebody today earning US$9 an hour? How do you pay your rent? How do you pay for food? How do you pay for transportation?"

Hence for Sanders, unions are important in negotiating fair wages. He said workers should be able to join unions easily so that they can collectively bargain for a decent wage. Sanders also talked about his legislation which would increase the minimum wage to US$15 per hour.

The singer also brought up the unemployment rate in the U.S. and said that while there are jobs available in the country, they pay lower wages. The current unemployment rate is 3.7 percent in the U.S.

Cardi B is a vocal supporter of Sanders and she encouraged her fans to send more questions for future discussions.