Car Bomb Leaves Two Dead and Two Injured in Colombia

On Wednesday, two dead and two injured were left by the explosion of a car bomb near a police station in the town of Timba, in the department of Cauca.

"A car bomb was activated about 50 meters from the Timba police station. Unfortunately two people lost their lives," said, Tito Castellanos, the local police deputy director.

After the explosion, the police were apparently being harassed by dissidents of the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). The Military Forces are currently supporting the police to counter the attack.

Cauca Governor Elias Larrahondo said that the Timba attack left damage to the windows and doors of the police station. The explosive wave also affected surrounding public facilities, including a school and a hospital.

���� | URGENTE: Reportan atentado terroristas contra una estación de policías en Timba, Colombia, varios uniformados y civiles heridos. pic.twitter.com/HGhbsydw6n — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundial2) September 20, 2023

The text reads, "Urgent: a terrorist attack against a police station in Timba, Colombia, is reported. Several uniformed officers and civilians injured."

Larrahondo also informed about attacks against a police station in Santander de Quilichao and an Army military base in the Suarez municipality.

The Central General Staff (EMC), the largest dissident of the demobilized FARC guerrilla, announced on Tuesday that it will set up a peace dialogue table in the Tibu city, in the Catatumbo region, on October 8, when the start of a 10-month bilateral ceasefire is expected.

All this occurs in a context in which the EMC columns in Cauca have increased offensives. Last week, for instance, armed men attacked police stations in the municipalities of Buenos Aires, Suarez, Mondomo, Cajibio and Jambalo.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) also operates in the Cauca Valley. This guerrilla, however, has a ceasefire in force with the Colombian government, with which it is negotiating a peace agreement.