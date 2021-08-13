Cape Verdean Human Rights Activists Demand Release of Alex Saab

The Constitutional Court will announce its decision on the extradition of the Venezuelan diplomat to the United States in the coming days.

On Friday, human rights activists held a demonstration demanding the release of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who was attending a hearing at the Constitutional Court in Cidade da Praia, Cape Verde.

"Free Alex Saab", "We want justice for Alex Saab", and "Stop abuse for Alex Saab" were some of the phrases that people wrote on the posters and chanted to be heard by the Cape Verdean judges.

Initially, they tried to make their demonstration in front of the Constitutional Court building. However, since the police prevented them from doing so, the human rights activists moved to the "Stone Man" roundabout in Cha de Areia neighborhood.

Alex Saab was detained on June 12 by Interpol and Cape Verdean authorities during a technical stopover at Amilcar Cabral Airport, based on an international arrest warrant issued by the United States, which considers him a “front man” of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

The illegal US blockade and sanctions on Venezuela have caused at least $57.1 billion in losses for the state oil company PDVSA since 2015.



The illegal US blockade and sanctions on Venezuela have caused at least $57.1 billion in losses for the state oil company PDVSA since 2015. This is a monumental crime against the people and government of Venezuela, and has caused unimaginable suffering

The judgment of the appeal for extradition of Alex Saab in the Constitutional Court began without the presence of the Venezuelan diplomat. During a meeting that lasted less than an hour, his lawyers once again presented evidence to demonstrate the unconstitutionality of his detention and extradition. They also reiterated that Saab is a special envoy of the Venezuelan government.

The Cape Verde Prosecutor's Office, however, argued against all of the above. Instead of ruling immediately on the case as expected, the Constitutional Court will announce its decision on the extradition request to the United States in no more than 7 days.

The Constitutional Court could rule in two ways. Either the judges ratify what was previously decided by the lower courts, or they send the case back to these courts so that the constitutionality of the process can be reviewed. In either alternative, however, the final decision will not be appealable.