Canada's First Nation Finds 751 Graves at Residential School

According to the Cowessess First Nation, the number of remains found at the site is "the most significantly substantial to date in Canada." The Marieval school operated from 1898 to 1996 until the Catholic Church handed over the school´s cemetery to the Cowessess First Nation in the 1970s.

At least 751 unmarked children graves were found in Canada’s Saskatchewan province on Thursday after a First Nation group investigated widespread outrage over a similar discovery in a former residential school weeks ago.

Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess First Nation confirmed the graves were uncovered on the Marieval Indian residential school site, currently known as Grayson. “This is not a mass gravesite. These are unmarked graves," Delorme said, noticing that hundreds of children's remains are still to be found elsewhere in the country.

The Cowessess First Nation has found 751 bodies at a former Residential School in Saskatchewan.



The total # of Indigenous Children who died in #ResidentialSchools could be as high as 25,000.



Remember this the next time you hear politicians deny that this was a genocide. — Dr. Amit Arya (@AmitAryaMD) June 24, 2021

Today, unmarked graves at former residential schools amount to 1000 in the past month alone, including over 200 remains of children discovered in British Columbia. The residential schools, by which the Catholic Church tried to erase the heritage of Canada's Indigenous peoples, are considered a cultural genocide in the country.