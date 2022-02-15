Canada: Ottawa Police Chief Resigns

On Tuesday, Peter Sloly, Ottawa's police chief announced his resignation, which will be officially confirmed after an Ottawa Police Services Board meeting.

According to CBC News, Ottawa's police chief, Peter Sloly disclosed that he would resign from the post on Tuesday after being heavily criticized for his way of handling the ongoing illegal occupation. The announcement will be made public after the Ottawa Police Services Board meeting, scheduled for 2:30 P.M, but delayed already twice during the day.

The police chief's resignation followed an accusation of bullying and volatile behavior, affecting relations with senior leadership and compromising the capacity of the forces to cope with the truck occupation.

The former police chief said he is leaving "with a heavy heart." He noted that "since the onset of this demonstration, I have done everything possible to keep this city safe and put an end to this unprecedented and unforeseeable crisis." According to Diane Deans, board chair, Sloly and the Ottawa police services have reached a "mutually agreeable separation. As such, Chief Sloly is no longer employed with the Ottawa Police Service," she said at the special meeting.

Deans said the board's priority is to ensure there's a plan in place to peacefully end the occupation "as expeditiously as possible," she continues to say she would not comment further on Sloly's resignment as it's an issue of labor relations. "The board is already at work to put in place to put in place a new command structure and will be appointing a new chief very soon," she said.

Ottawa’s police chief resigned Tuesday amid criticism of his department's inaction against the trucker protests that have paralyzed Canada's capital for over two weeks, a federal government official said. https://t.co/p2kFodVGBR — WPMT FOX43 (@fox43) February 15, 2022

Deputy Chief Steve Bell has been sword as interim chief. He said on Tuesday he believes that with new resources flowing in from other police forces and new emergency tools from upper levels of government, police will reach a turning point.

"With new leadership and stability from our command team, I'm confident that we can end this occupation."

Mayor Jim Watson extended his gratitude to Sloly for his service period and dedication to public service.

"Unfortunately, it had become clear that many members of the Police Board, City Council, and the general public were not satisfied with the response of the police in bringing the occupation to an end," he stated.