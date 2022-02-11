US to Canada: Use “Federal Powers” Against Truck Protests

The White House has emphasized to the Canadian government to use “federal powers” to shut down truckers' protests against coronavirus vaccination.

Canadian public broadcaster CBC reported Thursday that members of the U.S. Administration, chaired by Joe Biden, including the country's Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, "held a series of high-level calls with their Canadian counterparts, urging them to use their federal powers to end the blockades" by the country's truckers.

The Canadian media outlet stated that U.S. officials had offered Canada "the full support of the Department of Homeland Security" in dealing with the protests over the restrictions due to the new coronavirus, which caused COVID-19. Thus, in a statement to CBC, the White House assured to be "committed around the clock" to bring the massive demonstrations in the neighboring country "to a swift end."

Since earlier this week, some Canadian truckers have been traveling in a convoy to protest recently enacted rules requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for drivers traveling between Canada and the U.S. to avoid 14-day quarantines.

President Biden Urges Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau To End The Trucker Protests

Protesters have also camped outside Canada's Parliament in the capital city of Ottawa for several weeks, calling on the government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reverse policies adopted to stop the pandemic.

However, Trudeau, who refers to the protesters as a "fringe minority," has urged the Ottawa Police to confront them and arrest anyone who provides them with "material support," such as fuel.