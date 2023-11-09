Campaigns for the Constitutional Plebiscite Begin in Chile

The political parties "In favor" of the new text include the traditional right wing with the Chile Vamos coalition, as well as the ultra-right Republican Party.

On Thursday, the campaign for the constitutional plebiscite of December 17 formally began in Chile. This will be the second plebiscite for which Chileans will vote.

This comes after the delivery of the proposal for the new Magna Carta to the president, Gabriel Boric, on Tuesday and with the registration of the electoral options of each political party.

Around 15 million Chileans will have to go to the polls on the date scheduled to vote on the text drafted by the Constitutional Council, of conservative majority.

The political parties "In favor" of the new text include the traditional right wing with the Chile Vamos coalition, as well as the ultra-right Republican Party, while "Against" are the government parties and Christian democracy.

El domingo 17 de diciembre es el Plebiscito Constitucional en Chile y en el exterior. Ese día deberás votar si estás a favor o en contra de la propuesta de texto de Nueva Constitución presentada por el Consejo Constitucional. pic.twitter.com/1zfpw4oJya — Servicio Electoral (@ServelChile) November 9, 2023

The tweet reads, "Sunday, December 17 is the Constitutional Plebiscite in Chile and abroad. On that day you will have to vote whether you are for or against the proposed text of the New Constitution presented by the Constitutional Council."

According to the president of the Electoral Service (Servel), Andres Tagle, in this referendum campaign, only political parties will be able to participate since the legislation excluded civil society organizations.

The political forces will have public funding "similar to the advance given to them before an election of deputies" although they will not have "subsequent funding per vote obtained," said Tagle.

On November 17, the parties will unveil the messages to persuade their voters, through the broadcasting of the electoral slot on all television channels.

Considering that there are between 15 and 30 percent of undecided voters, the campaign this time may be decisive at a time when all polls project a comfortable rejection of the new document.

This plebiscite comes after the failure of the previous process in September 2022, when the electorate rejected a project written by the left.